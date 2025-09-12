Stalemate clouds Nepal’s political transition, interim leader yet to be finalised
President Paudel vows every effort to safeguard democracy and resolve the current political deadlock
Nepal’s political crisis entered another uncertain phase on Thursday, 11 September, with no clarity on who will lead the country after the dramatic ouster of Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli earlier this week. Conflicting claims, competing announcements and a flood of propaganda have clouded the picture, leaving the Himalayan nation struggling to chart a path forward.
President Ramchandra Paudel, speaking for the first time since his residence and office were torched by agitating groups on Tuesday, appealed for calm and promised to work “within the constitutional framework” to resolve the deadlock. “I am making every effort to protect democracy and find a way out of the present political impasse while maintaining law and order,” said Paudel, who remains under military protection.
Even as the president reached out for peace, confusion mounted on the ground. Different factions of the Gen Z–led anti-corruption movement, which spearheaded the protests, issued contradictory statements on who should head an interim council.
Former chief justice Sushila Karki, Kathmandu Mayor Balendra Shah, Dharan mayor Harka Sampang, and former Nepal Electricity Authority chief Kulman Ghising have all emerged as names in contention.
Late on Thursday, reports circulated that Ghising, widely respected for ending Nepal’s crippling power cuts, had been entrusted with the role of interim leader after both Karki and Shah reportedly stepped aside.
However, there was no official confirmation from either the Army or the President’s office, fueling speculation that the announcement may be more aspirational than final. Some activists publicly endorsed Ghising, while others continued to back Karki, underscoring the divisions within the movement itself.
The ministry of health confirmed that at least 34 people have died in the violent protests earlier this week, during which parliament was set ablaze and more than 15,000 prisoners escaped from over 25 jails across the country.
Although the situation in Kathmandu and other cities has calmed, with the Army enforcing curfews and patrolling sensitive areas, the political vacuum remains unfilled.
An Army spokesperson said only that “rounds of talks” were underway with stakeholders to find a solution, but declined to provide names. Meanwhile, a group of Gen Z leaders even turned up at Army Headquarters seeking direct participation in the negotiations.
Within the movement, too, there is recognition of its limits. “We are not capable of taking the leadership, and it will take us time to be mature enough,” said Gen Z leader Diwakar Dangal. “Attempts are being made to break us… We don’t want bloodshed. We want to dissolve parliament, but not to cancel the constitution.”
For now, the uncertainty persists. With multiple names floated, leaders stepping back, and announcements made and unmade, Nepal’s political future is being shaped as much by rumor and propaganda as by formal process. What remains clear is that the country, shaken by deadly protests and a sudden leadership vacuum, is yet to settle on who will steer it through the storm.
