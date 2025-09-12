Stalemate clouds Nepal’s political transition, interim leader yet to be finalised

Nepal’s political crisis entered another uncertain phase on Thursday, 11 September, with no clarity on who will lead the country after the dramatic ouster of Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli earlier this week. Conflicting claims, competing announcements and a flood of propaganda have clouded the picture, leaving the Himalayan nation struggling to chart a path forward.

President Ramchandra Paudel, speaking for the first time since his residence and office were torched by agitating groups on Tuesday, appealed for calm and promised to work “within the constitutional framework” to resolve the deadlock. “I am making every effort to protect democracy and find a way out of the present political impasse while maintaining law and order,” said Paudel, who remains under military protection.

Even as the president reached out for peace, confusion mounted on the ground. Different factions of the Gen Z–led anti-corruption movement, which spearheaded the protests, issued contradictory statements on who should head an interim council.

Former chief justice Sushila Karki, Kathmandu Mayor Balendra Shah, Dharan mayor Harka Sampang, and former Nepal Electricity Authority chief Kulman Ghising have all emerged as names in contention.

Late on Thursday, reports circulated that Ghising, widely respected for ending Nepal’s crippling power cuts, had been entrusted with the role of interim leader after both Karki and Shah reportedly stepped aside.