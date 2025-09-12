Sushila Karki declared interim PM as Nepal turns to 'neutral' figure
For many demonstrators who led recent protests against corruption, Karki’s appeal lies in her reputation for integrity and independence
Nepal is set for a historic first in its turbulent political history, with former Chief Justice Sushila Karki chosen as the country’s interim prime minister, the first woman to serve in this capacity. The 73-year-old, who made her mark as Nepal’s first woman chief justice in 2016, is expected to be sworn in today after political parties, the president, the army and, crucially, youth protest leaders agreed on her candidacy.
While she was due to be sworn in at 8.45 pm in Kathmandu (8.30 pm IST), lawyers advising President Ram Chandra Paudel confirmed the news to multiple media outlets.
The decision follows a week of chaos in Kathmandu and beyond, where Gen Z-led demonstrations against corruption, nepotism and a controversial social media ban spiralled into deadly violence, in which at least 51 people were killed and more than 1,300 injured. Protesters torched government buildings, stormed Parliament, and forced the resignation of Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli.
For many young demonstrators, Karki’s appeal lies in her reputation for integrity and independence. “I hope the interim government will have a good foundation to maintain law and order and have a cleaner background, with no history of corruption or major political affiliation,” said Ekta Adhikari (21), a Kathmandu resident who joined the protests.
Karki's name emerged after lengthy debates within youth networks that have used online platforms to mobilise. Initially, Kathmandu mayor Balendra Shah was the preferred choice, but when he did not engage with the protest leaders, attention shifted. “Since he did not take our calls, the discussion shifted to other names. The most support has gone to Sushila Karki,” a Gen Z representative explained during a virtual meeting.
Even those shaken by the violence now see Karki as a way forward. “After all this, what we need is peace. I feel there should not have been so much destruction, but that has already happened,” said one protestor in Kathmandu.
For others, the protests remain about sweeping change. Pawan Sharma, a 20-year-old student, recounted, “I was there in Parliament house and saw people getting shot in front of me. This protest is about the corruption in the country. Now we have thrown out the government completely. We got what we wanted. My hope is to have new, elected leaders… We don’t want old leaders.”
Constitutionally, her appointment raises questions. Karki is not a sitting member of Parliament, which under normal circumstances would disqualify her. But the legislature has already been dissolved amid the turmoil, and leaders appear to be treating the situation as extraordinary. “She will be appointed interim prime minister. They (Gen Z) want her. This will happen today,” said a constitutional expert consulted by President Paudel and the Army chief.
Quoting presidential advisors, Kantipur reported that as part of the deal, Paudel had agreed to dissolve Parliament. Fresh elections are expected to be held in six months and several prime ministerial aspirants, including Balendra Shah, were reportedly more keen to contest the election and be part of the next government.
The dissolution of Parliament was a contentious issue as several political parties were against it. Even President Paudel was reported to have opposed it, warning that it would lead to a Constitutional crisis. The Gen Z representatives, however, apparently insisted on a clean break with the past.
Her supporters argue that her non-partisan background and history of standing up to political pressure on the bench make her an ideal caretaker in a climate where public trust in political parties has collapsed. Karki herself has not commented publicly, but her elevation is being interpreted as a concession by the political establishment to the demands of Nepal’s youngest and angriest generation.
The expectations, however, are daunting. An interim prime minister must restore law and order, oversee relief and rehabilitation after a week of bloodshed, and prepare the ground for credible elections. For now, Karki’s appointment represents a moment of fragile hope — that a neutral, respected figure might bridge the gulf between disillusioned citizens and a political class seen as irredeemably tainted.
Earlier on Friday, speaker of the House of Representatives Devaraj Ghimire, and chairman of the National Assembly Narayan Dahal called for resolving the country’s current crisis within the framework of the present Constitution. In a joint statement, they said President Paudel was taking initiatives to address the situation while respecting people’s sovereignty, civil liberties, territorial integrity, national unity, and independence. They stressed that the rule of law and Constitutionalism must not be bypassed.
Discussions on forming an interim government under Karki were delayed and the meeting, expected to start at 9.00 am, began well past 2.00 pm. Om Prakash Aryal, who has been coordinating with Karki in recent days, said she would first meet senior advocate Baburam Kunwar, legal adviser to the president, before the final round of talks with President Paudel.
Who is Sushila Karki?
Karki’s career has been defined by firsts and controversy. Born in 1952 in Biratnagar, she studied political science in Banaras Hindu University and later completed a law degree in Nepal. She became Nepal’s first female chief justice in 2016, breaking a glass ceiling in a judiciary long dominated by men.
During her tenure, Karki developed a reputation for being unyielding on corruption cases. She ruled against senior politicians accused of abuse of authority, and often clashed with Nepal’s power elite over appointments in the security services and judiciary. In 2017, lawmakers from the ruling CPN-UML and Maoist Centre even attempted to impeach her — a move widely seen as retaliation for her independent stance. The motion collapsed after widespread backlash, cementing her image as a figure of integrity who was willing to stand up to entrenched interests.
Karki retired in 2017 but has remained a respected voice on governance and judicial accountability. While she has no political party affiliation, her legal career and public perception as a tough, incorruptible judge explain why protestors and the broader public see her as a compromise figure to lead Nepal through a fraught transitional moment.
