Sushila Karki declared interim PM as Nepal turns to 'neutral' figure

Nepal is set for a historic first in its turbulent political history, with former Chief Justice Sushila Karki chosen as the country’s interim prime minister, the first woman to serve in this capacity. The 73-year-old, who made her mark as Nepal’s first woman chief justice in 2016, is expected to be sworn in today after political parties, the president, the army and, crucially, youth protest leaders agreed on her candidacy.

While she was due to be sworn in at 8.45 pm in Kathmandu (8.30 pm IST), lawyers advising President Ram Chandra Paudel confirmed the news to multiple media outlets.

The decision follows a week of chaos in Kathmandu and beyond, where Gen Z-led demonstrations against corruption, nepotism and a controversial social media ban spiralled into deadly violence, in which at least 51 people were killed and more than 1,300 injured. Protesters torched government buildings, stormed Parliament, and forced the resignation of Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli.

For many young demonstrators, Karki’s appeal lies in her reputation for integrity and independence. “I hope the interim government will have a good foundation to maintain law and order and have a cleaner background, with no history of corruption or major political affiliation,” said Ekta Adhikari (21), a Kathmandu resident who joined the protests.

Karki's name emerged after lengthy debates within youth networks that have used online platforms to mobilise. Initially, Kathmandu mayor Balendra Shah was the preferred choice, but when he did not engage with the protest leaders, attention shifted. “Since he did not take our calls, the discussion shifted to other names. The most support has gone to Sushila Karki,” a Gen Z representative explained during a virtual meeting.

Even those shaken by the violence now see Karki as a way forward. “After all this, what we need is peace. I feel there should not have been so much destruction, but that has already happened,” said one protestor in Kathmandu.