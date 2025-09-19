Nepal insurers face record claims over Gen-Z protest damages

The recent Gen-Z protests in Nepal have sparked the largest insurance claims from a single incident in the country’s history, with non-life insurers reporting nearly NPR 21 billion in damages so far.

According to figures released on Thursday by the Nepal Insurance Authority, companies had received 1,984 claims totaling NPR 20.7 billion by 16 September — surpassing the payout demands that followed both the 2015 earthquake (NPR 16.5 billion) and the COVID-19 insurance scheme launched in 2020 (over NPR 16 billion). With assessments of property damage still ongoing, the final tally is expected to rise even further.

The Oriental Insurance Company Limited, a branch of India’s Oriental Insurance, tops the list, reporting claims worth NPR 5.14 billion from just 40 cases — much of it linked to the heavy destruction suffered by Hotel Hilton Kathmandu.