Funding crunch hits free cancer care in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

The shortage has already begun to impact hospital supplies. At Ayub Teaching Hospital, 347 patients have received free medicines since August 2025, but stocks — last replenished in December — are now close to exhaustion. At Khyber Teaching Hospital, no stock remains, with at least 623 registered patients waiting for treatment.

Oncologists associated with the initiative warned that the disruption could have grave consequences, particularly for patients in advanced stages of cancer who rely entirely on the programme. Since its inception, the scheme has benefited over 10,000 patients, and doctors stressed that discontinuation of free medication could prove fatal for many due to the high cost of treatment.

The crisis is further compounded by a sharp rise in medicine prices across Pakistan. Reports from markets such as Bohor Bazaar indicate increases ranging from 50 per cent to as high as 500 per cent. Essential drugs for chronic conditions — including diabetes, hypertension, and thyroid disorders — have seen steep hikes. For instance, insulin injection devices have nearly doubled in price, while other common medications and supplements have also become significantly more expensive.

Critics have described the situation as “unbearable” for low-income patients, urging the government to intervene urgently to stabilise prices and ensure uninterrupted access to critical healthcare services.

With IANS inputs