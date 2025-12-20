FSSAI dismisses cancer scare over eggs, says claims lack scientific basis
Food safety regulator says eggs sold in India are safe to eat, warns against misleading reports causing public alarm
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India) has firmly rejected recent claims linking eggs to cancer risk, stating that eggs available in the country are safe for human consumption and that allegations of contamination are misleading and unsupported by science.
In a statement issued on Saturday, the regulator said reports and social media posts suggesting the presence of carcinogenic substances in eggs were capable of creating unnecessary public fear. The clarification comes amid claims that nitrofuran metabolites, particularly AOZ, had been detected in eggs circulating in the market.
FSSAI officials emphasised that the use of nitrofurans is strictly prohibited at every stage of poultry and egg production under the Food Safety and Standards (Contaminants, Toxins and Residues) Regulations, 2011. They explained that the prescribed Extraneous Maximum Residue Limit (EMRL) of 1.0 microgram per kilogram for nitrofuran metabolites exists solely for regulatory enforcement.
“This limit represents the minimum concentration that can be reliably detected using advanced laboratory techniques. It does not mean the substance is allowed,” an official said, adding that detection of trace residues below the EMRL neither constitutes a food safety violation nor poses any health risk.
The authority noted that India’s regulatory framework is aligned with global practices. Both the European Union and the United States ban nitrofurans in food-producing animals and use reference points or guideline values purely as enforcement tools. Variations in numerical thresholds across countries reflect differences in testing and regulatory approaches, not consumer safety standards.
Addressing health concerns, the regulator cited scientific evidence indicating there is no established causal link between trace-level dietary exposure to nitrofuran metabolites and cancer or other adverse health outcomes in humans. It reiterated that no national or international health body has associated normal egg consumption with an increased cancer risk.
On reports involving a specific egg brand, FSSAI said such findings are isolated and batch-specific, often linked to inadvertent contamination or feed-related issues, and do not reflect the broader egg supply chain in the country. “Generalising isolated laboratory results to label eggs as unsafe is scientifically incorrect,” the statement said.
The authority urged consumers to rely on verified scientific information and official advisories, reiterating that eggs remain a safe, nutritious and valuable part of a balanced diet when produced and consumed in accordance with food safety regulations.
With IANS inputs
