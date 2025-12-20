FSSAI dismisses cancer scare over eggs, says claims lack scientific basis

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India) has firmly rejected recent claims linking eggs to cancer risk, stating that eggs available in the country are safe for human consumption and that allegations of contamination are misleading and unsupported by science.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the regulator said reports and social media posts suggesting the presence of carcinogenic substances in eggs were capable of creating unnecessary public fear. The clarification comes amid claims that nitrofuran metabolites, particularly AOZ, had been detected in eggs circulating in the market.

FSSAI officials emphasised that the use of nitrofurans is strictly prohibited at every stage of poultry and egg production under the Food Safety and Standards (Contaminants, Toxins and Residues) Regulations, 2011. They explained that the prescribed Extraneous Maximum Residue Limit (EMRL) of 1.0 microgram per kilogram for nitrofuran metabolites exists solely for regulatory enforcement.

“This limit represents the minimum concentration that can be reliably detected using advanced laboratory techniques. It does not mean the substance is allowed,” an official said, adding that detection of trace residues below the EMRL neither constitutes a food safety violation nor poses any health risk.