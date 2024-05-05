Weeks after ban on Indian spices, FSSAI allows 10 times more pesticide in spices, herbs

In a bizarre move, and mere weeks after Indian brands MDH and Everest faced a ban in Singapore and Hong Kong owing to quality concerns, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has allowed an increase in permissible pesticide levels in spices by a staggering 10 times, the Economics Times reported on 4 May.

According to the report, the maximum residue limit (MRL) has increased from 0.01 milligrams per kilogram (mg/kg) to 0.1 mg/kg. However, the FSSAI cited “various representations” as the reason for this upward revision.

Effectively, this means that instead of tightening restrictions on the use of pesticides in food products, the FSSAI has relaxed them. Thus far, the MRL of pesticides for food and commodities, including spices and culinary herbs, is set under the Food Safety and Standards (Contaminants, Toxins and Residues) Regulation, 2011.

The WHO (World Health Organization) reported that pesticide poisoning is a leading cause of death among agricultural workers globally. The WHO website also states that "when people come into contact with large quantities of pesticide, the result may be acute poisoning or long-term health effects that may include cancer and adverse effects on reproduction".