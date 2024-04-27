Ban on MDH, Everest products: Spices Board orders testing of exports

With certain spices from Indian brands MDH and Everest facing a ban in Singapore and Hong Kong owing to quality concerns, the Spices Board on 24 April said it would start mandatory testing of such consignments destined for these two countries.

The board, under the Union commerce ministry, also said it is working with exporters whose consignments have been recalled in order to find out the root cause and suggest corrective measures. Thorough inspections at exporter facilities are underway to ensure adherence to regulatory standards, the board said.

The Spices Board has held an industry consultation and put in systems to start mandatory ethylene oxide residue (ETO) testing of spice consignments destined for Singapore and Hong Kong.

It was reported that the recall was prompted by heightened scrutiny surrounding ETO, a sterilising agent used in food materials.