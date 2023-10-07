Spurious spice factories busted in Delhi, 25 tonne of spices seized

The Delhi Police’s crime branch has busted two spurious factories in the national capital and seized 25 tonnes of fake cumin and black pepper and 40 tonnes of raw material, an official said on Friday.

Special commissioner of police, crime, Ravindra Singh Yadav said specific input was received that spurious factories manufacturing adulterated spices were operating in the capital's outskirts.

This information was further developed through human intelligence as well as technical surveillance.

Accordingly, a trap was laid and a tempo was intercepted in front of a warehouse located at Jindpur village.

“It was found loaded with 25 bags (15 bags of cumin and 10 of black pepper seeds). Bagesh Gupta, 39, sitting in the tempo, introduced himself as the owner of the cargo and was interrogated.