WHO shares 'bite-sized' truths on food safety

1. Wash your hands with soap before and during food preparation when you switch from touching raw food to cooked; and also before handling fruits and vegetables to be eaten raw. (And yes, organic produce also needs washing.)

2. Thaw food in the refrigerator or in cold water — not outside on the countertop at room temperature, as microbes can quickly multiply at these temperatures.

3. Don't wash raw poultry in particular, as the splashes can spread dangerous Salmonella bacteria to hands, utensils and neighbouring surfaces. (It is safer to simply cook meats, fish and egg well, especially poultry.)

4. Don't eat food that dropped on the floor as the slightest contact with microbes can transfer them to the food. (The 5-second 'rule' is a myth; science says otherwise.)

5. Leftover foods must be refrigerated within 2 hours of preparation to prevent them becoming unsafe. (The common Indian practice of cooking in the morning or afternoon and leaving food covered on the countertop for lunch/dinner is a source of potential illness.)

6. Some of the worst sources of disease-causing microbes in your kitchen are your cleaning cloths and sponges! They need to be disinfected or boiled in hot water to stop spreading germs around each time you 'clean' your countertop, or 'dry' your dishes.

7. You cannot tell from sight or smell whether food is safe to consume — the 'sniff test' does not hold up to the science.

8. Finally, you can fall sick as much as three days after eating contaminated food! Food-borne illnesses do not always show up within a few hours.