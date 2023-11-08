G7 commitment to Ukraine "has not wavered", says Japan

While the Israel–Palestine conflict is set to dominate G7 talks in Tokyo, Japan has said the group's support of Ukraine remains strong.

"Our commitment to continue strict sanctions against Russia and strong support for Ukraine has not wavered at all, even as the situation in the Middle East intensifies," Japan's foreign minister Yoko Kamikawa told reporters.

Concerns have grown that with the conflict in West Asia taking centrestage in diplomatic circles, the conflict in Ukraine could fall by the wayside.

Foreign ministers of the wealthy Group of Seven (G7) nations, as well as European Union officials, are meeting in Tokyo 7–8 November. The G7 includes Germany, the US, Canada, the UK, France, Italy and Japan.

Kamikawa said the G7 would also hold a virtual call with Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba during its Tokyo meeting.

The G7 group has been at the forefront of sanctions against Russia since Moscow launched its invasion in February 2022.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy also made a surprise appearance at the G7 leaders' summit in May.