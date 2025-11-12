G7 foreign ministers meet in Canada amid rising tensions with US

Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) industrialised democracies have convened in southern Ontario for a two-day meeting as tensions grow between the United States and its traditional allies over defence spending, trade disputes, and President Donald Trump’s plans for a Gaza ceasefire and the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand, who is hosting the summit, said in an interview with The Associated Press that “the relationship has to continue across a range of issues” despite ongoing trade pressures. The summit includes G7 counterparts from the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Italy, and Japan, as well as invited ministers from Australia, Brazil, India, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, South Korea, South Africa, and Ukraine.

Ms. Anand said discussions on Tuesday evening focused on advancing long-term peace and stability in the Middle East. “The peace plan must be upheld,” she said, emphasising Canada’s role in facilitating dialogue among G7 nations.

Early on Wednesday, the diplomats were scheduled to meet with Ukraine’s Foreign Minister. Ahead of the session, Britain announced it would provide £13 million ($17 million) to help repair Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, including power, heating, and water systems, to support civilians during the approaching winter. UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said the funding aims to counter Russian efforts to plunge Ukraine into darkness and cold.

The G7 summit comes amid strained Canada-US relations, primarily over trade disputes. Earlier this year, President Trump imposed tariffs on Canadian imports, and disagreements flared following an Ontario government advertisement that Trump criticised. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has since apologised, signalling readiness to resume trade talks.