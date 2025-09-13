US presses G7 partners to tighten measures against Russia
Turning up the heat on Moscow’s war chest, the United States is pressing its G7 partners to strike harder — this time with tariffs aimed at nations still buying Russian oil.
In a joint call with G7 finance ministers on Friday, US ambassador Jamieson Greer and treasury secretary Scott Bessent reiterated President Donald Trump’s demand that allies step up efforts to cut off Moscow’s energy revenues, which Washington says are fueling the war in Ukraine.
“Only with a unified effort that cuts off the revenues funding Putin’s war machine at the source can we apply enough economic pressure to end the senseless killing,” Greer and Bessent said in a statement.
They noted that Washington has already introduced punitive tariffs on nations importing Russian oil, calling the policy a cornerstone of Trump’s strategy to force Moscow to the negotiating table. The officials urged Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United Kingdom to follow suit.
The US officials also welcomed G7 commitments to reinforce sanctions and explore using frozen Russian sovereign assets to support Ukraine’s defense.
“Thanks to President Trump’s bold leadership, the United States has already taken dramatic action against purchasers of Russian oil,” the statement added. “We are encouraged by our partners’ assurances and hopeful they will join us in taking decisive action at this critical time.”
The push comes as G7 capitals debate how far sanctions can be tightened without sparking broader energy shocks, particularly in developing countries reliant on Russian supplies.
Separately, Trump told Fox News on Friday that he plans to hit Russia “very hard” with new economic measures, including tariffs and expanded sanctions on banks and energy.
