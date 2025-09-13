US presses G7 partners to tighten measures against Russia

Turning up the heat on Moscow’s war chest, the United States is pressing its G7 partners to strike harder — this time with tariffs aimed at nations still buying Russian oil.

In a joint call with G7 finance ministers on Friday, US ambassador Jamieson Greer and treasury secretary Scott Bessent reiterated President Donald Trump’s demand that allies step up efforts to cut off Moscow’s energy revenues, which Washington says are fueling the war in Ukraine.

“Only with a unified effort that cuts off the revenues funding Putin’s war machine at the source can we apply enough economic pressure to end the senseless killing,” Greer and Bessent said in a statement.