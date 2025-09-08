Trump indicates readiness for next phase of sanctions against Russia

With tensions in Eastern Europe grinding on and Moscow showing little sign of retreat, US President Donald Trump has once again rattled the sabre of economic pressure, hinting at harsher sanctions against Russia but leaving the world guessing about their form and fury.

Asked by reporters in Washington on Sunday, 7 September, if he was prepared to move into a “second phase” of sanctions, Trump replied tersely: “Yeah, I am.” He gave no hint of targets or timing.

In mid-August, when pressed on why China had not faced penalties for buying Russian oil, Trump said only, “I may have to think about it in two weeks or three weeks.” India, however, was singled out, with Trump imposing a 25 per cent punitive tariff on its Russian oil imports.

More than three weeks after Trump’s summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, hopes for a peace breakthrough have dimmed. A planned meeting between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has not materialised, while Russia has intensified its attacks.

White House National Economic Council director Kevin Hassett acknowledged that sanctions are under active discussion, telling reporters, “I’m sure that there’s going to be a lot of talk today and tomorrow about the level of sanctions and the timing of sanctions.”