US job market stalls under Trump’s return as hiring slumps, inflation surges

The United States job market has shifted from robust to sluggish during President Donald Trump’s first seven months back in office, as hiring slows dramatically and inflation begins to rise again amid the implementation of new tariffs.

Figures released in Friday’s employment report revealed that employers added only 22,000 jobs in August, while the unemployment rate increased to 4.3 per cent. The manufacturing and construction sectors saw a reduction in their workforce. Revised data also indicated that the economy lost 13,000 jobs in June — the first monthly decline since December 2020, during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The latest statistics highlight a growing disparity between the thriving economy Trump pledged to deliver and the more subdued reality of his current tenure. While the White House boasts of rapid action, officials are now urging the public to be patient. Trump suggested that a rebound in employment figures may take up to a year.

“We're going to win like you've never seen,” Trump said Friday. “Wait until these factories start to open up that are being built all over the country, you're going to see things happen in this country that nobody expects.”

This appeal for patience has done little to reassure the public. Economic issues, once seen as a key strength for Trump, have now become a liability. During his first term, approval of his economic management reached 56 per cent in early 2020, but recent polling by the Associated Press-NORC Centre for Public Affairs Research showed that number had dropped to 38 per cent by July.

The administration’s response has involved shifting blame, while Democrats assert that the issues stem directly from Trump’s own policies.