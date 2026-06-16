G7 leaders seek to refocus Trump on Ukraine as war enters 5th year

Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) nations on Tuesday sought to push the war in Ukraine back to the forefront of US President Donald Trump's agenda, as Russia's invasion entered its fifth year and diplomatic efforts to end the conflict remained stalled.

The Ukraine discussions took place against the backdrop of a newly announced US-Iran peace agreement, which has dominated international attention in recent weeks and overshadowed the conflict in Eastern Europe.

French President Emmanuel Macron said he would urge Trump to maintain support for Ukraine and intensify pressure on Russia in an effort to secure a peace settlement.

As the Trump administration has scaled back assistance to Kyiv, France and its European allies have emerged as Ukraine's largest providers of military and financial support.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy joined G7 leaders for a working session on Tuesday morning. According to the French presidency, the discussion lasted around 75 minutes.

Trump later said he would hold a one-on-one meeting with Zelenskyy and signalled that Ukraine would once again become a key focus for his administration.

“I want to focus on Ukraine now,” Trump said, adding that Iran would soon be “back in the rearview mirror”.

Describing the war as “ridiculous”, Trump said he would do whatever possible to help end the conflict.

Fresh Russian attacks underscore urgency

The discussions came hours after Russia launched hundreds of drones and dozens of missiles against major Ukrainian cities, killing at least 11 people and damaging a prominent religious site in Kyiv.

The attacks followed separate telephone conversations that Trump held with Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday, suggesting that Washington continues to pursue diplomatic channels despite limited progress.

During his 2024 presidential campaign, Trump repeatedly claimed he could end the war within 24 hours of returning to office, but has since acknowledged the complexity of achieving a settlement.

Ukraine also formally launched negotiations for membership of the European Union on Monday, beginning a process expected to require years of political and institutional reforms.

Kyiv views EU membership as a key long-term security guarantee. Ukrainian leaders continue to seek NATO membership as well, though the Trump administration has ruled out that possibility while the war remains ongoing.

New sanctions on Russia

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom announced a fresh package of sanctions targeting Russia's so-called “shadow fleet” used to transport oil and gas and evade Western sanctions.