Gap between rich and poor nations growing even wider: UN report

The gap between rich and poor nations is widening as key reforms promised last year, including changes to global financial institutions, remain largely unimplemented, a new UN report has warned.

The assessment reviews progress on the blueprint adopted in Seville, Spain, in June last year, which aimed to reduce inequality between countries and help achieve the UN’s 2030 development goals.

The report was released ahead of next week’s spring meetings in Washington of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, the two principal global institutions tasked with supporting economic growth and development.

IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva said the organisation had been preparing measures to boost global growth, but the Iran war has now cast a shadow over the global economic outlook.

Li Junhua, UN under-secretary-general for economic and social affairs, said geopolitical tensions are making it harder for developing countries to secure financing needed for growth and development. “This is an extremely perilous time for international cooperation, as geopolitical considerations are increasingly shaping economic relations and financial policies,” he said.

The report also identified rising trade barriers and repeated climate-related shocks as key factors worsening inequality between nations.