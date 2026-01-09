Garbage landslide at Cebu landfill kills one, dozens feared trapped

Rescue operations were underway on Friday in Cebu City, Philippines, after a towering pile of garbage collapsed at the Binaliw Landfill, leaving at least one person dead and dozens feared trapped, officials said.

The collapse occurred on Thursday at the privately operated facility, which handles around 1,000 tonnes of municipal solid waste daily. Jason Morata, a city assistant public information officer, described the trash mound as “four storeys high” and said aerial images showed several structures crushed beneath the debris.

The Hindu reported that at least 12 sanitation workers were rescued alive and hospitalised, according to a statement from Mayor Nestor Archival. “Rescue teams are fully engaged in search and retrieval efforts to locate the remaining missing persons,” the mayor added.