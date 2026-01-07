Magnitude 6.7 earthquake jolts waters off southern Philippines

A strong earthquake measuring 6.7 on the Richter scale struck off the coast of Mindanao Island in the southern Philippines on Wednesday morning, sending tremors across the region but causing no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said the quake occurred at 11.02 am local time at a depth of around 42 km. The epicentre was located approximately 47 km off the coastal town of Manay in Davao Oriental province.

Tremors were felt across large parts of Mindanao, prompting concerns in nearby coastal and inland areas. Phivolcs said the earthquake was likely to generate aftershocks and could cause damage, particularly in locations close to the epicentre.

However, police and disaster response officials in Davao Oriental said there were no immediate reports of injuries or structural damage following the quake. Authorities said monitoring was continuing in case of delayed impacts or aftershocks.