Magnitude 6.7 earthquake jolts waters off southern Philippines
Tremors felt across Mindanao as authorities warn of aftershocks, no immediate damage reported
A strong earthquake measuring 6.7 on the Richter scale struck off the coast of Mindanao Island in the southern Philippines on Wednesday morning, sending tremors across the region but causing no immediate reports of casualties or damage.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said the quake occurred at 11.02 am local time at a depth of around 42 km. The epicentre was located approximately 47 km off the coastal town of Manay in Davao Oriental province.
Tremors were felt across large parts of Mindanao, prompting concerns in nearby coastal and inland areas. Phivolcs said the earthquake was likely to generate aftershocks and could cause damage, particularly in locations close to the epicentre.
However, police and disaster response officials in Davao Oriental said there were no immediate reports of injuries or structural damage following the quake. Authorities said monitoring was continuing in case of delayed impacts or aftershocks.
The latest tremor adds to a series of seismic events that have affected the Philippines in recent months. On 22 December 2025, a magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck waters near the country, while in October a powerful 6.9-magnitude quake rocked central Philippines, causing widespread damage, casualties and power disruptions. That earlier quake, centred near Bogo city in Cebu province, also prompted a tsunami warning, which was later withdrawn after no dangerous sea waves were detected.
The Philippines is one of the most earthquake-prone countries in the world due to its location along the Pacific Ring of Fire, a vast zone of intense tectonic activity. In the central and southern regions, seismic events are driven by the interaction of multiple tectonic plates, including the Philippine Sea Plate and the Eurasian Plate.
To the east, the Philippine Sea Plate is being forced beneath the Philippine Microplate along the Philippine Trench, while to the west, the Eurasian Plate subducts beneath the islands along the Manila and Negros Trenches. This rare ‘double subduction’ setting creates immense underground stress, making the country highly vulnerable to frequent and sometimes devastating earthquakes.
Officials have urged residents in affected areas to remain alert for aftershocks and follow safety advisories issued by local authorities.
With IANS inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines