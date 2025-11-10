Typhoon Fung-wong hits Philippines, displaces 1.4 million before moving towards Taiwan

Typhoon Fung-wong has exited the northwestern Philippines after triggering floods and landslides, toppling power lines, and displacing more than 1.4 million people. At least two people have been confirmed dead, officials said on Monday.

The typhoon, locally known as Uwan, made landfall in the northeastern province of Aurora late on Sunday as a super typhoon, packing sustained winds of up to 185 kmph and gusts reaching 230 kmph. The 1,800-kilometre-wide storm weakened as it crossed the mountainous regions and agricultural plains of northern Luzon before moving out to the South China Sea from La Union province, according to the state weather bureau.

Fung-wong’s impact compounded the devastation left by Typhoon Kalmaegi, which claimed at least 224 lives in central Philippines last week before moving on to Vietnam, where five more people were killed.

Authorities reported one drowning in Catanduanes province and another death in Catbalogan City, Samar, after a house collapse. More than 1.4 million people evacuated ahead of landfall, seeking refuge in government shelters or with relatives. Around 318,000 remained in evacuation centres as of Monday, officials from the Office of Civil Defence (OCD) confirmed.

Severe flooding was reported in at least 132 northern villages, with some residents rescued from rooftops as waters rapidly rose. Over 1,000 homes were damaged, while several roads were blocked by landslides.