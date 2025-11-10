Typhoon Fung-wong hits Philippines, displaces 1.4 million before moving towards Taiwan
Fung-wong’s impact compounded the devastation left by Typhoon Kalmaegi, which claimed at least 224 lives in central Philippines last week
Typhoon Fung-wong has exited the northwestern Philippines after triggering floods and landslides, toppling power lines, and displacing more than 1.4 million people. At least two people have been confirmed dead, officials said on Monday.
The typhoon, locally known as Uwan, made landfall in the northeastern province of Aurora late on Sunday as a super typhoon, packing sustained winds of up to 185 kmph and gusts reaching 230 kmph. The 1,800-kilometre-wide storm weakened as it crossed the mountainous regions and agricultural plains of northern Luzon before moving out to the South China Sea from La Union province, according to the state weather bureau.
Fung-wong’s impact compounded the devastation left by Typhoon Kalmaegi, which claimed at least 224 lives in central Philippines last week before moving on to Vietnam, where five more people were killed.
Authorities reported one drowning in Catanduanes province and another death in Catbalogan City, Samar, after a house collapse. More than 1.4 million people evacuated ahead of landfall, seeking refuge in government shelters or with relatives. Around 318,000 remained in evacuation centres as of Monday, officials from the Office of Civil Defence (OCD) confirmed.
Severe flooding was reported in at least 132 northern villages, with some residents rescued from rooftops as waters rapidly rose. Over 1,000 homes were damaged, while several roads were blocked by landslides.
“While the typhoon has passed, its rains still pose a danger in some northern areas, including parts of Metro Manila,” said Bernardo Rafaelito Alejandro IV of the OCD. “Rescue, relief, and recovery operations are now underway.”
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. declared a state of emergency last Thursday in light of the destruction caused by Typhoon Kalmaegi and the anticipated damage from Fung-wong.
Government offices and schools have been ordered shut on Monday and Tuesday. More than 325 domestic and 61 international flights were cancelled, and roughly 6,600 passengers and cargo workers were stranded in ports after the coast guard banned sea travel due to rough conditions.
Although the Philippines has not requested international aid, Defence Secretary Gilbert Teodoro said the country’s allies, including the United States and Japan, have expressed readiness to assist.
The Philippines experiences about 20 typhoons annually and is also prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions, making it one of the world’s most disaster-vulnerable nations.
