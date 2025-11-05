Typhoon Kalmaegi leaves 85 dead in central Philippines; dozens still missing

Typhoon Kalmaegi — also being called Tino — has claimed at least 85 lives and left 75 others missing across the central Philippines, officials said on Wednesday, as widespread flooding engulfed communities, swept away vehicles, and stranded residents on rooftops in a region still struggling to recover from a deadly earthquake just weeks earlier.

Among those killed were six members of a Philippine Air Force crew, whose helicopter crashed in the southern province of Agusan del Sur on Tuesday. The military said the team had been en route to deliver humanitarian relief to provinces battered by the storm. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Meteorologists said Kalmaegi moved away from western Palawan province and out into the South China Sea before noon on Wednesday, packing sustained winds of up to 130 kmph (81 mph) and gusts reaching 180 kmph (112 mph).

Cebu province bears the brunt

Bernardo Rafaelito Alejandro IV, deputy administrator of the Office of Civil Defence (OCD), said the central province of Cebu was worst hit when Kalmaegi barrelled through on Tuesday. Torrential rain triggered flash floods, swelling rivers and tributaries, and submerging entire neighbourhoods.

According to provincial officials, the flooding caught residents off guard, forcing many to scramble to their roofs to escape the rapidly rising waters. “We did everything we could for the typhoon, but, you know, there are really some unexpected things like flash floods,” Cebu governor Pamela Baricuatro told the Associated Press by phone.

The Philippine Red Cross reported receiving a flood of distress calls from residents trapped on rooftops in Cebu City and surrounding towns. “People were pleading for rescue as water levels rose,” said Red Cross secretary-general Gwendolyn Pang.