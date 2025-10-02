Typhoon Bualoi leaves 34 dead, 20 missing in Vietnam

Typhoon Bualoi, bringing relentless rains, fierce winds, and devastating landslides, has unleashed widespread destruction across Vietnam, claiming 34 lives, leaving 20 missing, and injuring 140, while inflicting staggering economic losses estimated at 8.78 trillion Vietnamese dong (around $356 million), according to Vietnam News Agency reports cited by Xinhua.

The typhoon caused widespread destruction of infrastructure, toppling over 8,200 electricity poles and leaving nearly 2.7 million households without power. Flooding and landslides blocked more than 3,000 roads, isolating communities and hampering rescue and relief operations.

Local authorities are actively assessing damage, restoring power and telecommunications, and supporting affected residents, the report said.