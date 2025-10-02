Typhoon Bualoi leaves 34 dead, 20 missing in Vietnam
Typhoon Bualoi, bringing relentless rains, fierce winds, and devastating landslides, has unleashed widespread destruction across Vietnam, claiming 34 lives, leaving 20 missing, and injuring 140, while inflicting staggering economic losses estimated at 8.78 trillion Vietnamese dong (around $356 million), according to Vietnam News Agency reports cited by Xinhua.
The typhoon caused widespread destruction of infrastructure, toppling over 8,200 electricity poles and leaving nearly 2.7 million households without power. Flooding and landslides blocked more than 3,000 roads, isolating communities and hampering rescue and relief operations.
Local authorities are actively assessing damage, restoring power and telecommunications, and supporting affected residents, the report said.
Earlier, on 30 September, Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh instructed local authorities to implement urgent measures to support residents and mitigate the storm's impact. He extended condolences to bereaved families and called on officials to mobilize forces and vehicles to reach isolated areas, repair damaged homes, provide shelters, and supply essential goods. He also ordered the restoration of educational and medical facilities by 5 October.
The national weather agency reported rainfall exceeding 300 millimeters in several parts of the country, warning of continued heavy rains, strong winds, and lightning, including in the capital Hanoi. Many villages in northern central Vietnam remain flooded, with power and traffic disrupted.
Typhoon Bualoi is the second major storm to hit Asia within a week, following Typhoon Ragasa, which left at least 28 dead in the northern Philippines and Taiwan before moving into China and dissipating over Vietnam.
With IANS inputs