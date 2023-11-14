Gaza: 179 buried in mass grave on premises of Al-Shifa Hospital

Al Jazeera reported on his next post too, noting that the pain experienced by the patients during the surgical interventions without anaesthesia is beyond what humanity can endure.

According to the Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor, Israel has dropped more than 25,000 tonnes of explosives on the Gaza since 7 October 7 — the equivalent of two nuclear bombs.

Satellite imagery and photographs show entire neighbourhoods have been levelled, with many hospitals, schools, places of worship and homes damaged or destroyed by Israeli land, sea and air attacks.

Entire communication systems and water treatment plants have also been disabled, Al Jazeera reported.