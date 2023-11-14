Gaza: 179 buried in mass grave on premises of Al-Shifa Hospital
Director of Gaza’s largest hospital says that at least 179 people were buried in a mass grave on the premises, while patients must undergo surgery without anaesthesia
Director of Gaza’s largest medical facility, the Al Shifa Hospital, said today, 14 November, that at least 179 people have been buried in a mass grave inside the hospital premises, per local media reports.
“We were forced to bury them in a mass grave,” said the director, Mohammad Abu Salmiya, adding that 7 babies and 29 intensive care patients were among those now buried, Al Jazeera reported.
Orthopaedic surgeon Fadel Naim, based in the Gaza, said that the patients with injuries “up to the moderate level” have to undergo surgery without anaesthesia now because of a lack of medical supplies.
“It’s to preserve the remaining supply (of anaesthetics), which is on the verge of depletion at any moment, for major and critical surgeries,” he wrote on X.
Al Jazeera reported on his next post too, noting that the pain experienced by the patients during the surgical interventions without anaesthesia is beyond what humanity can endure.
According to the Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor, Israel has dropped more than 25,000 tonnes of explosives on the Gaza since 7 October 7 — the equivalent of two nuclear bombs.
Satellite imagery and photographs show entire neighbourhoods have been levelled, with many hospitals, schools, places of worship and homes damaged or destroyed by Israeli land, sea and air attacks.
Entire communication systems and water treatment plants have also been disabled, Al Jazeera reported.