Gaza: At least 8 Palestinians, including journalist, killed in Israeli attacks

At least eight Palestinians, including journalist Muhammad Abdel Aziz al-Najjar, were killed in Israeli attacks across Gaza despite the ceasefire

A drone strike on a passenger van in Gaza City killed six people and wounded 13, with several victims in critical condition

Gaza’s health ministry says 1,431 Palestinians have been killed and 5,026 wounded since the October ceasefire, while 82 per cent of Gaza’s structures have been damaged

At least eight Palestinians, including a journalist, have been killed in Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip as violence continues despite a nearly year-old ceasefire, Palestinian officials and medical sources said.

Palestinian journalist Muhammad Abdel Aziz al-Najjar was among those killed on Wednesday, Gaza’s Government Media Office said. It did not provide details about the location or circumstances of his death.

The media office said al-Najjar was the 263rd journalist killed by Israel in Gaza since October 2023.

Separately, an Israeli drone strike on a passenger van in Tal al-Hawa, a neighbourhood in southwest Gaza City, killed six people, according to witnesses and medical sources.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society said its crews transported 13 wounded people to al-Quds Hospital following the attack. Medical sources told the Al Jazeera that several of the wounded were in critical condition.