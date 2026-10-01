Gaza: At least 8 Palestinians, including journalist, killed in Israeli attacks
A drone strike on a passenger van in Gaza City kills six people and wounds 13, with several victims in critical condition
At least eight Palestinians, including journalist Muhammad Abdel Aziz al-Najjar, were killed in Israeli attacks across Gaza despite the ceasefire
A drone strike on a passenger van in Gaza City killed six people and wounded 13, with several victims in critical condition
Gaza’s health ministry says 1,431 Palestinians have been killed and 5,026 wounded since the October ceasefire, while 82 per cent of Gaza’s structures have been damaged
At least eight Palestinians, including a journalist, have been killed in Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip as violence continues despite a nearly year-old ceasefire, Palestinian officials and medical sources said.
Palestinian journalist Muhammad Abdel Aziz al-Najjar was among those killed on Wednesday, Gaza’s Government Media Office said. It did not provide details about the location or circumstances of his death.
The media office said al-Najjar was the 263rd journalist killed by Israel in Gaza since October 2023.
Separately, an Israeli drone strike on a passenger van in Tal al-Hawa, a neighbourhood in southwest Gaza City, killed six people, according to witnesses and medical sources.
The Palestine Red Crescent Society said its crews transported 13 wounded people to al-Quds Hospital following the attack. Medical sources told the Al Jazeera that several of the wounded were in critical condition.
Earlier, the Palestinian official news agency Wafa reported that an Israeli strike on a residential apartment near al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City killed at least one woman.
In southern Gaza, four Palestinians, including two children, were wounded when an Israeli drone struck a shelter for displaced people, according to local sources cited by Wafa.
Two other Palestinians were seriously wounded by Israeli forces southeast of Deir el-Balah in central Gaza, while Israeli tank fire was reported in southern Khan Younis.
The latest attacks came as Gaza's health ministry reported that the bodies of at least nine people had reached hospitals across the territory during the previous 24 hours. Eight were killed during that period, while one woman died from earlier injuries.
The ministry said the deaths brought the number of Palestinians killed since the October ceasefire to at least 1,431. Another 5,026 people have been wounded since the truce began, including 31 in the previous 24 hours.
She said people were increasingly afraid to carry out everyday activities, including going to supermarkets and sending their children to school.
According to Gaza health officials, Israel's military campaign in the territory since October 2023 has killed at least 74,032 Palestinians and wounded another 175,142.
Meanwhile, an analysis by the UN Satellite Centre published in August found that the number of destroyed structures in Gaza had increased by nine percent since the ceasefire took effect.
The analysis estimated that about 82 percent of structures in Gaza — roughly 200,000 buildings — had been damaged, with around two-thirds destroyed since the start of the war.