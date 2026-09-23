UNGA: Gaza takes centre stage as leaders condemn Israel’s actions

The Gaza genocide took centre stage as the United Nations General Assembly opened its high-level debate, with Jordan’s King Abdullah II accusing Israel of pursuing policies that could make a Palestinian state impossible, while Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned the US decision to deny Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas a visa to attend the session in person.

Abdullah, speaking on Tuesday, 22 September, accused Israel of pursuing an "expansionist appetite" that posed a regional threat and equated the destruction in Gaza with what he called the de facto annexation of parts of the occupied West Bank.

"The reality on the ground is being remade — Gaza through destruction, the West Bank through de facto annexation," Abdullah said, adding that "the objective is the same: to make a viable Palestinian state impossible."

He accused the Israeli government of continuing attacks and destruction of civilian infrastructure in Gaza while allowing settlement expansion, land seizures and settler violence to intensify in the West Bank. He said the international community had spent decades managing rather than resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, allowing measures once considered temporary to become policy.

Erdogan, meanwhile, described the US refusal to grant Abbas a visa as an "injustice" and urged countries that have not yet recognised Palestine to do so.

"Although President Abbas is unable to be with us here in person, we will, as we did last year, continue to be the voice of a free and sovereign state of Palestine," Erdogan said.