Kites and cops: Mumbai activists allege crackdown over Gaza campaign

IPSP alleges Mumbai Police detained three activists and searched a volunteer’s home over a Gaza solidarity kite campaign.

The group says the search continued for more than nine hours without a warrant or written authorisation.

IPSP has called the alleged action an attack on civil liberties and demanded action against the police.

A kite-flying campaign in solidarity with Palestinian children has led to an alleged police crackdown in Mumbai, with Indian People in Solidarity with Palestine (IPSP) claiming that three activists were detained and the home of a woman volunteer was searched without a warrant in the early hours of Saturday, 19 September, as reported by Maktoob Media.

The activists had recently participated in the Global Gaza Kite Weekend, an international campaign expressing solidarity with children in Gaza.

According to IPSP, plain-clothes personnel identifying themselves as police officials entered the residence of its volunteer Harshada, intimidated her and forcibly detained her.

Uniformed police personnel later returned and searched the house, the group alleged, without producing a warrant, written notice or any other document authorising the search. IPSP also claimed that some of Harshada’s belongings were confiscated.

Two other volunteers who had participated in the Gaza kite campaign were subsequently detained and interrogated by Mumbai Police, the group said.