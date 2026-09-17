Gaza building collapse kills 21, including 11 children

At least 21 people, including 11 children and six women, were killed after a multi-storey residential building collapsed in western Gaza City, according to local officials and residents. More than 25 others were injured.

The six-storey Al-Saada building came down in the early hours of Wednesday near the headquarters of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East. The structure had previously sustained damage during Israeli bombardment.

Around 100 displaced people were living in the building at the time of the collapse, residents said.

Mahmoud Basal, a spokesperson for Gaza’s civil defence agency, said rescue crews recovered 21 bodies and pulled 45 survivors from the rubble during an operation that lasted 16 hours. A further 35 people managed to escape.

Relatives gathered at the site as rescue efforts continued, with some attempting to clear debris using their bare hands, according to Xinhua news agency.