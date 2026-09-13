Israeli drone strike on civilian vehicle kills 2, wounds 13 in Gaza
Two Palestinians killed and 13 injured after an Israeli drone struck a vehicle in Gaza City’s Tel al-Hawa neighbourhood, as Israeli forces also shelled and fired on areas across the enclave
Two Palestinians were killed and 13 others injured on Sunday after an Israeli drone struck a vehicle in the Tel al-Hawa neighbourhood of southern Gaza City, according to a medical source cited by Anadolu Agency.
The source said the drone targeted a civilian vehicle, killing two Palestinians and injuring 13 others.
Witnesses told Anadolu that the drone fired at least two missiles at the vehicle. The two people inside were killed immediately, while people nearby were injured in the attack.
The strike was followed by further Israeli military activity across parts of the Gaza Strip.
Local sources said Israeli forces fired artillery shells towards Palestinian homes northeast of the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza.
In southern Khan Younis, Israeli military vehicles opened heavy fire towards buildings and tents housing displaced Palestinians, witnesses said. Israeli warships also fired towards the city's coastline, according to the same sources.
The reported attacks came amid continuing allegations of Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement that has been in effect since 10 October 2025.
According to Gaza's Health Ministry, Israeli violations of the ceasefire had killed 1,369 Palestinians and injured 4,627 others as of Saturday.
The latest casualties add to the toll from Israel's military offensive in Gaza, which began in October 2023.
Gaza authorities say more than 73,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 174,000 injured since the start of the war. The offensive has also caused widespread destruction across the enclave.
Israel has faced international criticism over the scale of civilian casualties and destruction in Gaza. The Israeli military has said its operations target Hamas and other armed groups and has accused militants of operating from civilian areas.
The latest reported strike in Tel al-Hawa also comes amid continued concerns over the durability of the ceasefire, with Israeli military operations and Palestinian casualties reported despite the truce