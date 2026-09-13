Israeli drone strike on civilian vehicle kills 2, wounds 13 in Gaza

Two Palestinians were killed and 13 others injured on Sunday after an Israeli drone struck a vehicle in the Tel al-Hawa neighbourhood of southern Gaza City, according to a medical source cited by Anadolu Agency.

The source said the drone targeted a civilian vehicle, killing two Palestinians and injuring 13 others.

Witnesses told Anadolu that the drone fired at least two missiles at the vehicle. The two people inside were killed immediately, while people nearby were injured in the attack.

The strike was followed by further Israeli military activity across parts of the Gaza Strip.

Local sources said Israeli forces fired artillery shells towards Palestinian homes northeast of the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza.

In southern Khan Younis, Israeli military vehicles opened heavy fire towards buildings and tents housing displaced Palestinians, witnesses said. Israeli warships also fired towards the city's coastline, according to the same sources.