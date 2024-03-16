Gaza ceasefire on cards as Israel likely to agree to release 1000 Palestinian prisoners

A six-week ceasefire is on the cards in the ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel after both sides communicated to the mediators on stepping down from their earlier demands.

While Hamas has agreed to climb down from the demand for a permanent end of the conflict to a pause for six weeks, Israel has almost agreed to release 1000 Palestinian prisoners including 100 charged with grievous crimes including murder.

There were a series of meetings in Doha, Cairo, and Paris in the last two days with different negotiators brokering a truce between Israel and Hamas

Sources in Israeli intelligence agencies told IANS that Qatar has communicated to the Hamas leadership that it would "not hesitate to deport them from Qatar if they do not come down from unreasonable demands".