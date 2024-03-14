Why is Israel evacuating Rafah only to attack it?

Israeli officials have said that the country is resolved to attack Rafah, the Gaza Strip's southernmost city sheltering some 1.4 million internally displaced Palestinians by the Israeli strikes elsewhere, and will evacuate most of the residents ahead of the attack.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Spokesman Daniel Hagari stated in a press briefing on Wednesday, 13 March that the military intends to guide the population of Rafah towards "humanitarian islands" that Israel planned to create with the international community in central Gaza before launching the offensive, Xinhua news agency reported.

He said that basic needs, including housing, food and water, would be provided in these designated areas.

Hagari did not mention a date for the beginning of Rafah's evacuation or the commencement of the planned offensive.

The international community and various humanitarian organizations have expressed deep concerns about Israel's plan to carry out a ground operation in Rafah, a small city densely populated by displaced people, which also serves as Gaza's primary gateway for crucial aid supplies from Egypt. They have warned that any military operation in Rafah would result in a humanitarian catastrophe.

On Wednesday morning, 13 March, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant visited the Gaza Strip and held an operational situation assessment, his office said in a statement.