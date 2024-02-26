Israel-Hamas war: Netanyahu says Rafah key to 'total victory'

Israeli PM Netanyahu: 'Total victory' comes weeks after Rafah operation

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu went on the US political talk show "Face the Nation" on Sunday to speak about the state of the war in Gaza. He defended his opposition to a cease-fire, saying it would only serve to delay Israel's final push into Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

"Unless we have total victory, we can't have peace," said Netanyahu.

"Total victory is important to achieve the war goal of destroying Hamas, releasing the hostages, and ensuring that Gaza doesn't pose a threat. But I think also is essential for any future peaceful Middle East."

Asked by host Margaret Brennan if a six-week cease-fire to facilitate the return of hostages being held by Hamas could present a window to ending the war, Netanyahu pushed back: "Once we begin the Rafah operation, the intense phase of the fighting is weeks away from completion, not months."

"That gets us a real, real distance towards the completion of our victory, and we're not going to give it up," he added. "If we have a deal, it'll be delayed somewhat. But it'll happen. If we don't have a deal, we'll do it anyway. It has to be done. Because total victory is our goal, and total victory is within reach. Not months away, weeks away once we begin the operation."

The prime minister said IDF troops were currently dismantling underground missile production facilities as well as Hamas command headquarters, and said plans were forthcoming as to how Israel intends to get civilians out of Rafah before beginning its operation.

Netanyahu said the 1.4 million Gazans currently estimated to be in Rafah would not be pushed into Egypt, but would be moved north of Rafah — though not to the northern Gaza Strip, where heavy fighting continues.

Lastly, Netanyahu claimed the Israeli people were behind him, despite massive ongoing protests. Instead, he pointed to the support his Gaza plan has received from politicians in the Israeli parliament, or Knesset.