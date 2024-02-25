Israel in Gaza: Ceasefire, hostage exchange likely before 10 March

The Israel delegation led by the chief of Mossad, David Barnea, and the director of Shin Bet, Ronen Bar, is back in Jerusalem after marathon mediatory talks in Paris and Cairo with US, Qatar and Egyptian officials.

The Mossad chief, according to Israeli defence ministry sources, has briefed the Israeli war cabinet members informally and said that a ceasefire is almost sure to be agreed before the commencement of the month of Ramzan, on 10 March.