Israel-Hamas war: Netanyahu unveils plan for postwar Gaza

UN rights chief slams 'entrenched impunity' in Israel-Hamas war

The United Nations Human Rights Office has said that gross human rights violations are being committed by all parties in the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

In its annual report, covering the 12 months to October 31, 2023, the agency said clear violations of international humanitarian law, "including possible war crimes, have been committed by all parties" since the start of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

The report cited unlawful killings, hostage-taking, the wanton destruction of civilian property, collective punishment, strikes on civilian infrastructure, forced displacement, incitement to hatred and violence, sexual assault and torture.

Volker Türk, the UN body's chief, condemned "entrenched impunity" and demanded accountability for the perpetrators' actions.

"The entrenched impunity reported by our office for decades cannot be permitted to continue," he said.

"There must be accountability on all sides for violations seen over 56 years of [Israeli] occupation and the 16 years of blockade of Gaza."

UN experts call for arms embargo against Israel

Experts from the United Nations have called on the international community to immediately stop all exports of weapons and ammunition to Israel.

They said any transfer of arms that would be used in Gaza "is likely to violate international humanitarian law" and "must cease immediately."