Israel-Hamas war: New attempts underway to reach cease-fire

Israeli minister sees first signs for a hostage deal

New attempts are underway to reach a cease-fire agreement between Israel and Hamas that could pause the war in Gaza, a member of Israel's war cabinet said.

"Initial signs indicate a possibility of moving forward," said Benny Gantz, a former military chief and defense minister who is a minister without portfolio in the Israeli government. It's the first Israeli indication of renewed cease-fire talks since negotiations stalled a week ago.

But Gantz repeated his vow that Israel will launch a ground offensive on the crowded southern town of Rafah during the upcoming Muslim holy month of Ramadan unless Hamas agrees to release the remaining Israeli hostages in Gaza.

According to Israeli sources, at most 100 of the remaining hostages are still alive.

Egypt, Qatar and the US are again trying to negotiate an extended cease-fire in the Gaza war. Under an agreement, hostages still held in Gaza would be exchanged in stages for Palestinian prisoners in Israel.

Negotiations with Hamas are currently underway in Cairo. According to Israeli media, senior mediators will also meet in Paris on Friday.

During a week-long cease-fire last November, 105 hostages were released in exchange for 240 Palestinian prisoners under an agreement between Israel and Hamas.