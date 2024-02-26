IDF proposes 'plan' to "evacuate" Gaza

Israeli army presents plan to evacuate civilians in Gaza

The Israeli army has presented a plan to evacuate civilians in the Gaza Strip, the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday.

"The [Israeli army] presented the War Cabinet with a plan for evacuating the population from the areas of fighting in the Gaza Strip, with the upcoming operational plan," it said in a statement.

The statement also said that the war cabinet approved a plan to deliver humanitarian aid safely into the besieged territory.

Further details were not provided, including where the evacuated civilians would go.