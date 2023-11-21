Gaza conflict: Netanyahu hints at 'progress' on hostages

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday addressed the Qatar-mediated negotiations, following an array of comments from Palestinians, Qataris and US officials involved in the talks raising hopes that an accord might be close.

"We are making progress," Netanyahu told Israeli reservists, according to a statement published by his office. "I don't think it's worth saying too much, not even at this moment, but I hope there will be good news soon."

Earlier comments from other parties to the negotiations had been similarly optimistic, albeit without anybody claiming that a deal was done.