Gaza faces critical shortage of prosthetic care as amputees surge: UN

Humanitarian agencies have raised alarm over a severe lack of prosthetic and rehabilitation services in Gaza Strip, with thousands of amputees — many of them children — struggling to access care, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

In an update on Monday, OCHA said more than 6,600 amputees in Gaza require prosthetic and rehabilitation support, including thousands who have lost limbs since October 2023. Nearly one in five of those affected are children. However, only eight prosthetic technicians are currently available to meet the growing demand.

Citing its humanitarian partners, OCHA warned that the gap between need and capacity is widening. “With severe shortages of specialists and restricted entry of prosthetic materials, it could take five years or more to meet today’s needs, assuming no further amputations occur,” the agency said. It stressed the urgent need for international specialists, expanded workshop capacity, and the unimpeded entry of essential materials, which remain restricted.