Gaza farmers brave Israeli gunfire to revive fields

As the fragile “ceasefire” in Gaza took hold in October, Palestinian farmer Mohammed al-Slakhy did not wait. With the dust of war still hanging over the shattered skyline of Gaza City, he and his family made their way back to their land in Zeitoun — to fields once lush with promise, now strewn with rubble and silence, the Al Jazeera reported.

For more than two years, war had consumed the Gaza Strip, flattening homes, greenhouses and dreams alike. When the guns quieted enough to permit return, Mohammed found little left standing. Three hectares of greenhouses had been crushed. His irrigation network lay in ruins. Nine wells, two solar systems and two desalination plants — the lifelines of his farm — were gone.

Yet the soil remained.

With scarce tools and dwindling savings, the family cleared debris by hand. They salvaged what metal they could, repaired what pipes were still usable and prepared the earth for planting. Their first crop was modest: courgettes, sown with hope that by early spring the land might yield once more.

But farming in Gaza now means farming under fire.

Just a few hundred metres from Mohammed’s lone accessible hectare — one out of the 22 hectares his family once cultivated — Israeli tanks idle behind what locals call the “yellow line”, demarcating a sweeping buffer zone that now engulfs vast tracts of Palestinian farmland. The crack of gunfire is no distant echo; it is part of the rhythm of daily life.

“We were working in the field when suddenly a tank approached and opened fire,” Mohammed told the Al Jazeera, recalling a 12 February incident when Israeli armour advanced along Salah al-Din Street. Two Palestinians were killed that day. Mohammed managed to survive by taking cover behind a destroyed building, remaining there for over an hour before he was able to flee westward.