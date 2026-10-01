Gaza hospitals struggle with critical shortages as laboratory services collapse

The laboratory’s automated clinical chemistry analysers, which normally handle more than 60 per cent of its tests, have stopped functioning. Some sterilisation equipment has ceased working, while refrigerators used to preserve blood and plasma are also out of service.

Faced with these shortages, Hassan says his team has been forced to make difficult choices, prioritising tests according to the severity of each patient’s condition. Kidney, cancer and heart patients, along with those in intensive care, are being given priority.

For doctors, the consequences extend far beyond a laboratory report. Test results help determine medication dosages, track whether patients are responding to treatment and guide urgent medical decisions.

Without that information, doctors are left to navigate an already perilous situation with a crucial piece of the diagnostic puzzle missing — making it harder to determine the treatment a patient needs at a moment when time can be critical.

As the third anniversary of the war on Gaza approaches, the damage extends well beyond the walls of individual hospitals. More than three-quarters of medical imaging equipment across the enclave is reportedly out of service, while shortages of laboratory testing materials have reached 87 per cent.

A 74 per cent deficit in essential laboratory and diagnostic consumables has further strained a health system already operating under immense pressure, leaving doctors with fewer tools to detect disease, monitor patients and make potentially life-saving decisions.