Gaza: Israeli army takes control of Rafah crossing
Right now, we have special forces scanning the crossing ... We have operational control of the area and other crossings: IDF
Israel's military on Tuesday said it had started "a precise counterterrorism operation" in Rafah city in the south of the Gaza Strip and assumed "operational control" over the Rafah crossing in Gaza.
The crossing, which has served as a passage for humanitarian aid from Egypt to Gaza, was out of service, Xinhua news agency reported.
The IDF's 401st tank brigade entered the Rafah crossing early on Tuesday, the Israel Defense Forces said in a press briefing, as per DW.
Since the beginning of the assault overnight on Monday, 6 May Israel said it has taken control of the Gaza side of the Rafah crossing, with the Israeli forces killing at least 20 militants.
"Right now, we have special forces scanning the crossing ... We have operational control of the area and other crossings, and we have special forces scanning the area," the military said, reported DW.
It added that currently engaged in a "very targeted operation and a very limited scope against very specific targets" in eastern Rafah.
Israeli forces attacked the Rafah city from the ground and air, the military said, as residents reported heavy and relentless bombardments.
The military said it had struck "military structures, underground infrastructure, and three operational tunnel shafts".
