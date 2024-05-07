Gaza: Israeli army takes control of Rafah crossing

Israel's military on Tuesday said it had started "a precise counterterrorism operation" in Rafah city in the south of the Gaza Strip and assumed "operational control" over the Rafah crossing in Gaza.

The crossing, which has served as a passage for humanitarian aid from Egypt to Gaza, was out of service, Xinhua news agency reported.

The IDF's 401st tank brigade entered the Rafah crossing early on Tuesday, the Israel Defense Forces said in a press briefing, as per DW.

Since the beginning of the assault overnight on Monday, 6 May Israel said it has taken control of the Gaza side of the Rafah crossing, with the Israeli forces killing at least 20 militants.