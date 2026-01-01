Gaza warns of crisis as Israel targets international aid groups

Displaced Palestinians in Gaza have voiced grave concern over Israel’s decision to revoke the licences of dozens of international humanitarian organisations, warning that the move could trigger a fresh catastrophe in an already devastated enclave, the Al Jazeera reported.

Israel is set to bar 37 international non-governmental organisations from operating in Gaza from Thursday, including Doctors Without Borders (MSF), the Norwegian Refugee Council, CARE International and the International Rescue Committee. The Israeli government has said the step follows new regulations requiring aid agencies to disclose detailed information about their staff and activities, amid allegations, denied by the organisations, of links to Hamas.

For Gaza’s residents, many of whom have been uprooted multiple times and left without livelihoods, the prospect of losing humanitarian assistance has heightened fears of collapse in essential services.

“There is no alternative to these organisations,” said Siraj al-Masri, a displaced Palestinian in Khan Younis. “We have no income, no money. Only a few medical points remain, and without them the situation will become catastrophic, especially for the injured and wounded.”

Similar concerns were echoed by Ramzi Abu al-Neel, another Gaza resident, who warned that the withdrawal of aid groups would have deadly consequences. “Even with humanitarian organisations present, the situation is already tragic,” he said. “If their support is removed, many children will die and families will be destroyed.”

Despite a ceasefire, Israel has continued military operations in Gaza and maintained tight restrictions on the entry of aid and basic goods, including temporary housing. With much of the territory reduced to rubble, more than one million people are enduring harsh winter conditions in makeshift shelters, while the collapse of economic activity has left the population almost entirely dependent on external assistance.

“Most people rely completely on international aid,” said Abdullah al-Hawajri, a displaced resident of Khan Younis. “Without it, survival becomes impossible.”