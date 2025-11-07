Gaza’s children begin to reclaim classrooms amid ruins of war

In the battered heart of Gaza, where homes, hospitals, and schools bear the scars of relentless conflict, faint signs of life are beginning to stir once more. After two years of unceasing devastation, the Palestinian enclave’s fragile rhythm of daily existence is slowly being restored, with classrooms — long silent under the shadow of war — opening their doors to a new generation of students determined to reclaim their futures.

Four weeks into the United States-brokered ceasefire, the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) is spearheading efforts to resume education across the territory. Since October 2023, more than 300,000 students under UNRWA’s care were denied formal schooling, as 97 per cent of the agency’s school buildings lay damaged or destroyed. What were once centers of learning now serve as temporary shelters for displaced families, their mattresses and makeshift bedding filling the classrooms where desks once stood.

Reporting from Deir el-Balah, Al Jazeera’s Tareq Abu Azzoum captured the poignant scene of families sharing confined classrooms with children eager to study amid the rubble. Inam al-Maghari, a young student returning to school, spoke of the profound disruption to her education: "I used to study before, but we have been away from school for two years. I didn’t complete my second and third grades, and now I’m in fourth grade, but I feel like I know nothing. Today, we brought mattresses instead of desks to sit and study."