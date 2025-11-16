Gen Z leads anti-crime march in Mexico; hundreds injured, several arrested

Thousands of voices rose in unison on the broad avenues of Mexico City, as crowds — sparked into action by Gen Z organisers — poured into the streets to denounce rising crime, corruption, and a sense of impunity that has seeped deep into the country’s political fabric. What began as a youthful call for accountability quickly swelled into a multigenerational tide, drawing older supporters of opposition parties who marched alongside the young in a shared cry for change.

But the energy that pulsed through the capital soon gave way to chaos. The demonstration, charged with frustration and hope in equal measure, ended in violent clashes that left scores injured and dozens detained.

Pablo Vázquez Camacho, head of the capital’s Secretariat of Citizen Security, revealed that 100 police officers were wounded during Saturday’s march, with 40 requiring hospitalisation. Among them, 36 suffered contusions, while four others were treated for trauma and related injuries. Local outlet El Universal reported that 20 civilians were also hurt in the turmoil.

Authorities later confirmed that 20 individuals had been arrested and placed before a Public Prosecutor, while another 20 were detained for administrative offences and brought before a civic judge.