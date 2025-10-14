Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina flees amid military revolt, Gen Z protests
Madagascar’s political crisis deepened on Monday, 13 October, after reports emerged that President Andry Rajoelina had fled the country, following an uprising by an elite military unit that once backed him to power. The Associated Press reported that the CAPSAT unit, which played a key role in Rajoelina’s 2009 takeover, has now turned against his government amid mounting unrest.
The apparent mutiny comes after three weeks of youth-led demonstrations in the capital, Antananarivo, initially sparked by chronic water and electricity shortages but later expanding into a broader protest against corruption and inequality.
The movement, led by Gen Z activists under the banner “Gen Z Madagascar”, has grown rapidly, with the United Nations reporting at least 22 deaths, though the government disputes the figure.
The president’s office had earlier announced a national address for Monday evening, but the plan was scrapped after soldiers stormed the state broadcaster.
Opposition leader Siteny Randrianasoloniaiko claimed Rajoelina had “run away” on Sunday, allegedly departing aboard a French military aircraft. The president’s office has not confirmed his whereabouts, though a statement described the events as “an attempt to seize power illegally and by force.”
Colonel Michael Randrianirina, a commander of the CAPSAT unit, said the armed forces had “responded to the people’s calls” but denied orchestrating a coup. He confirmed that one soldier was killed during clashes with troops still loyal to the president.
France, Madagascar’s former colonial ruler, declined to comment on reports of Rajoelina’s evacuation, while the US Embassy in Antananarivo has advised American citizens to remain indoors due to the “volatile” situation. The African Union has appealed for calm, urging both the military and civilians to avoid further violence.
Madagascar, a nation of nearly 30 million people with a median age below 20, remains one of the poorest countries in the world. According to World Bank data, its GDP per capita has fallen by around 45 per cent since independence in 1960, underscoring the deep economic challenges fuelling the latest unrest.
With agency inputs
