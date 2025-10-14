Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina flees amid military revolt, Gen Z protests

Madagascar’s political crisis deepened on Monday, 13 October, after reports emerged that President Andry Rajoelina had fled the country, following an uprising by an elite military unit that once backed him to power. The Associated Press reported that the CAPSAT unit, which played a key role in Rajoelina’s 2009 takeover, has now turned against his government amid mounting unrest.

The apparent mutiny comes after three weeks of youth-led demonstrations in the capital, Antananarivo, initially sparked by chronic water and electricity shortages but later expanding into a broader protest against corruption and inequality.

The movement, led by Gen Z activists under the banner “Gen Z Madagascar”, has grown rapidly, with the United Nations reporting at least 22 deaths, though the government disputes the figure.

The president’s office had earlier announced a national address for Monday evening, but the plan was scrapped after soldiers stormed the state broadcaster.