Gen Z protest victims cremated with state honours in Kathmandu

Funerals of several victims of the recent Gen Z protests were performed on Tuesday at Pashupati Aryaghat in Kathmandu with state honours, even as the country, still shaken by the violence, has begun the slow process of returning to normalcy. Some of the bodies were taken to various districts for cremation, allowing grieving families to mourn in their home towns.

Four bodies were brought to Pashupatinath, on the banks of the Bagmati river, where thousands gathered to pay their last respects. “We wanted to give them the honour they deserve,” an official at the Pashupati temple said. The procession began at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital in Maharajgunj, where the postmortems had been conducted, before winding its way to the sacred cremation grounds.

Energy and physical infrastructure minister Kulman Ghising and home minister Om Prakash Aryal joined families at the rites, underscoring the state’s acknowledgement of the heavy toll. Six other bodies were transported to districts outside Kathmandu for cremation, while relatives of those who had died earlier collected their loved ones’ remains on Sunday and Monday.

On Sunday, interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki had announced that all those killed during the protests of 8 and 9 September would be declared “martyrs”. The government has also promised NRs 1.5 million (approx. INR 9.4 lakh) in compensation to each family, along with a nationwide public holiday on Wednesday to mourn their loss. Flags across the country are to fly at half-mast.

In total, 72 people were killed in the unrest, including three policemen and ten prisoners, during the clashes that culminated in the fall of Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli’s government.