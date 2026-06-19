Geneva talks deferred until US and Iran decide how to deal with defiant Israel

Preparations in Geneva for the aborted US-Iran talks continued on Friday even as Switzerland's foreign ministry confirmed that the meeting at the Burgenstock mountaintop resort had been "postponed". Swiss military and police officials continued patrolling around the luxury hotel set high on a mountain overlooking Lake Lucerne, and a media centre had already become functional, it was reported.

Iranian officials, however, didn’t travel as planned to Switzerland, insisting that the fighting in Lebanon must stop before the talks can take place, according to the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing mediation to try to get the talks rescheduled. US vice-president J.D. Vance also cancelled his trip.

While Israel confirmed killing 18 civilians in southern Lebanon since Thursday and accused Hezbollah of ceasefire violations, it admitted that four of its own soldiers were also killed. Islamic resistance Hezbollah claimed to have destroyed four Israeli tanks, killing four and injuring 18 more Israeli soldiers and claimed that it had merely retaliated to Israeli attacks and infiltration.

On Friday, Israeli national security minister Ben-Gvir defiantly stated “for every tear of an Israeli mother, a thousand Lebanese mothers must weep. All of Lebanon must burn”. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also doubled down on continuing with the occupation of south Lebanon. In a statement on Friday, he stated, “My directive is clear: Israel will not tolerate attacks on our soldiers or our territory… Israel will remain in the security zone in southern Lebanon for as long as necessary to protect the northern communities."