Iran protests, Israeli defiance prove that peace deal is far from secure

The proposed Iran-US peace deal may be nearing the finish line, but protests in Iran and resistance from Israeli leaders suggest significant hurdles remain before the agreement can take effect.

Pakistan has said the deal will be signed in Switzerland on 20 June.Iranian protesters accused the two leaders of making too many concessions. Iranian commentators such as Mohammad Marandi framed the peace plan as a test of American credibility and appeared sceptical of its prospects. The Iranian Revolutionary Guard, however, hailed the peace plan as a victory for Iran.

The deal has come under a cloud because of reactions from Israel. Hours after the announcement of a Pakistan-brokered peace agreement between Iran and the United States, Israel effectively signalled that it was not a party to the arrangement.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz affirmed that Israel's military, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), would remain in Lebanon, Syria and Gaza to safeguard Israeli border communities from what he described as "jihadist elements".

“Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and I are leading a clear policy that determines that the IDF will remain in the security zones in Lebanon, Syria and Gaza, without any time limit, to protect, from there, the border and Israeli communities against jihadist elements,” Katz said in a statement, according to multiple media reports.

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir was also quoted as saying: "We are not partners to this agreement that does not ensure our security, and it does not bind us in any way."

Israel, he added, should settle for nothing less than “the dismantling of Hezbollah”, while urging continued action against the armed Lebanese political group.

“Every launch of a drone, UAV, or missile toward Israel from Lebanon will lead to an Israeli strike,” he added.