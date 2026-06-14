Israeli military strikes Beirut suburbs in blow to anticipated US-Iran deal

The Israeli military said it carried out strikes on Hezbollah targets in Beirut on Sunday, 14 June, despite ongoing diplomatic efforts to secure an end to the US-Iran war. Plumes of smoke were seen rising over the Lebanese capital following the attacks.

The strikes risk complicating negotiations over a ceasefire agreement that, in its current form, has already disappointed Israel's government. The last Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs a week ago triggered the most serious escalation between Iran and Israel since a fragile ceasefire came into effect on 7 April.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday's strikes were carried out in response to Hezbollah attacks on northern Israel. Earlier in the day, the Israeli military said Hezbollah had fired three projectiles into northern Israel and released footage showing a loud explosion followed by a column of smoke rising above the treeline.

An Associated Press photographer in Beirut said the building targeted was a five-storey apartment block with commercial establishments on the ground floor. The two lower floors sustained the heaviest damage. There was no immediate information on casualties.

Residents of the southern suburbs, many of whom had returned to their homes after several weeks of relative calm, were seen leaving the area following the strikes.