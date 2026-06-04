Iran warns Israel against Beirut strike amid fragile US talks

Iran has warned Israel against any attack on Beirut, saying it would respond militarily and that such an escalation could trigger a broader regional war.

In an interview with Lebanese broadcaster Al Mayadeen, Iranian foreign minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said Tehran had already informed all parties that it “will not tolerate” an assault on the Lebanese capital.

“Iran’s armed forces are fully prepared to respond and remain ready to strike Israel if Beirut is attacked,” Araghchi said.

He accused Israel of violating ceasefire arrangements in both Lebanon and Iran in recent days, arguing that the conflicts are now interconnected. “The fate of Lebanon and Iran is inseparable in the current conflict,” he said, adding that any settlement “must include both countries”.