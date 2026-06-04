Iran warns Israel against Beirut strike amid fragile US talks
Iran’s armed forces are fully prepared to respond and remain ready to strike Israel if Beirut is attacked, says Seyed Abbas Araghchi
Iran has warned Israel against any attack on Beirut, saying it would respond militarily and that such an escalation could trigger a broader regional war.
In an interview with Lebanese broadcaster Al Mayadeen, Iranian foreign minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said Tehran had already informed all parties that it “will not tolerate” an assault on the Lebanese capital.
“Iran’s armed forces are fully prepared to respond and remain ready to strike Israel if Beirut is attacked,” Araghchi said.
He accused Israel of violating ceasefire arrangements in both Lebanon and Iran in recent days, arguing that the conflicts are now interconnected. “The fate of Lebanon and Iran is inseparable in the current conflict,” he said, adding that any settlement “must include both countries”.
On diplomacy with Washington, Araghchi said communication continues through exchanged messages but admitted progress remains limited. “Both sides are reviewing texts and working toward a final formulation,” he said, while reiterating that Iran seeks “peace and security based on dignity and honour”.
He stressed, however, that Iran’s military remains on high alert and capable of sustaining prolonged operations if necessary.
The remarks come amid reports of indirect Iran–US negotiations mediated through third parties, including Pakistan, aimed at outlining a framework to end hostilities. While some drafts have reportedly been exchanged, no final agreement has been reached.
Tensions in the region have escalated further following Iranian strikes on US-linked military sites in Kuwait and Bahrain, which Tehran described as retaliation for earlier US attacks on Iranian infrastructure. The US has acknowledged ongoing talks with Iran despite the violence, with President Donald Trump insisting negotiations are continuing “at a rapid pace”.
At the same time, Iranian media reports suggest internal disagreement over the diplomatic process, with some outlets claiming Tehran temporarily paused exchanges with Washington in protest over Israeli actions in Lebanon — claims denied by US officials.
The latest exchange of warnings underscores the fragile balance between escalating military confrontations and still-unresolved diplomatic efforts across the region.
With IANS inputs
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