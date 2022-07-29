German cities impose cold showers, turn off lights amid Russian gas crisis

Cities in Germany are switching off spotlights on public monuments, turning off fountains, and imposing cold showers on municipal swimming pools and sports halls, as the country races to reduce its energy consumption in the face of a looming Russian gas crisis.



Hanover became the first large city to announce energy-saving measures, including turning off hot water in the showers and bathrooms of city-run buildings and leisure centres, The Guardian reported.



Municipal buildings in the Lower Saxony state capital will only be heated from October 1, 2022 to March 21, 2021, at no more than 20 degrees Celsius room temperature, and ban the use of mobile air conditioning units and fan heaters.



Nurseries, schools, care homes and hospitals are to be exempt from the saving measures, The Guardian reported.