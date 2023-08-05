Germany: Endangered red panda gives birth to 2 cubs at zoo

What do we know about the offspring?

The two cubs were taken out of their den on Friday for their first checkup with a veterinarian, a zoo spokesman told the German DPA news agency.

The zoo added in the Facebook statement that they were both microchipped.

"The offspring of the red pandas are developing very well," the zoo said, adding that they were born on June 25. They currently weigh 410 and 500 grams.

"The cubs will spend the next weeks in the den and will be cared for by their mother Akuti," the statement added.